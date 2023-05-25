Nation stood with brave armed forces: Balochistan CM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said that loving the great martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Pakistan Army and our motherland was a part of our faith.

In his message on the occasion of May 25th Pakistan Martyrs Day, he said that nations that forget their martyrs have no name in the history of those nations, the defenders of Pakistan have always been a leaden wall in the defense of the country, sacrificing their lives on every front against anti-national elements.

The Chief Minister said that our history was full of sacrifices of martyrs and we belonged to a nation which has stood its brave armed forces since the creation of Pakistan.

He said that whenever our armed forces faced external aggression, the nation of Pakistan along with its armed forces crushed all the ambitions of the enemy.

He said that the expression of love for the defenders of the homeland was a strong proof that the people of Pakistan and especially Balochistan loved their brave Pakistan Army and other security forces selflessly.

We appreciated all the sacrifices that the protectors of this kingdom have given for the protection of this soil and earth, he said.

The CM said that in today's modern era, such situations were created through the Fifth Generation Warfare in nations by hatred and rebellion against their forces saying that we have to collectively reject all anti-national forces and subversive elements as a nation by responding effectively to every propaganda of enemies.

He said that Martyrs Day was actually a renewed pledge that we would not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the defense, sanctity and stability of our beloved country adding that the brave Pakistani forces and people would not allow any gap to stand in the way.

We would realize the dream of building a developed and prosperous Pakistan with the support of our patriotic people,he mentioned.

He said that on this important national day, let us pay homage to all our great martyrs and express solidarity with the families of the martyrs.