Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Nation Suffered A Lot Due To Deviation From Constitution In Past: Marriyum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Nation suffered a lot due to deviation from Constitution in past: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday congratulated the nation on the completion of 50 years of the 1973 Constitution.

"It is the book of the rights of the people and the duties of the state institutions, it is the guarantor of unity and consensus, justice and fairness, equality and freedom", she said in a tweet.

This is a promise with Allah Almighty that the sovereignty belongs only to Him, this authority will be exercised by the people through elected representatives, she said.

She said that due to the deviation from the constitution in the past, the country and the nation suffered a lot and faced disharmony, deprivations, terrorism, economic destruction, and inflation.

By deviating from the constitution, institutions were destroyed and justice was replaced by injustice, she maintained.

She said that today the nation should pledge that during the next 50 years, the mistakes of the past 50 years will be corrected and the sufferings of the nation will be healed.

Related Topics

Maryam Aurangzeb From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Zayed Humanitarian Day is celebration of authenti ..

Zayed Humanitarian Day is celebration of authentic values: Sultan bin Tahnoon

47 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation ..

Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation Institute to enhance services

1 hour ago
 Govt to table provision of funds to ECP in joint s ..

Govt to table provision of funds to ECP in joint session today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th April 2023

4 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.