Nation Suffered, When Mafia Control Political Parties: Zaidi

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

Nation suffered, when mafia control political parties: Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Thursday said that the nation would get suffer when mafia control and lead political parties.

In a twitter message, he said "Let us as a nation join hands and pledge to defeat this criminality in politics once and for all".

He said that "these mafia's damaged my country, our country", adding that "these mafia's accuse those who risk their lives to protect us".

