Nation Supporting Kashmiris' Struggle For Right Of Self-determination: Dr Firdous

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 10:48 PM

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that whole Pakistani nation was supporting Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for self-determination

DASKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) : Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that whole Pakistani nation was supporting Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for self-determination.

She expressed these views while addressing to the participants of 'Kashmir Conference' held here on Friday to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day.

SACM Dr Firdous said that the freedom was the basic right of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and none could deny this fact.

She also expressed grave concern over the larger scale rising human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the innocent Kashmiri people by the Indian army in the valley.

Dr Firdous said India under Modi's leadership, Kashmir and India had turned into a Jail.

"Why human rights organizations are not listening to the hue and cry of Kashmiris," she added.

She said that the entire Pakistani nation was committed to the Kashmir cause and the Prime Minister Imran Khan had presented the case of Kashmir in the most effective manner at every forum including the United Nations.

SACM urged the world community to use influence to pressurize India for halting the larger scale human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the oppressed Kashmiri people.

She urged UN to play its pivotal role on the Kashmir issue.

Dr Firdous said the sacrifices of the thousands of the innocent Kashmiri martyrs would become fruitful, as the sun of freedom of the held valley will rise soon.

Later, Kashmir Solidarity Rally was held under the leadership of SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan which started from Milad Chowk and ended at Bangla Chowk.

