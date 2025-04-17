Nation supports plan to invest petroleum savings in Balochistan development: PM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that the people of Pakistan had wholeheartedly accepted the government's decision of passing on the benefits of declining international petroleum prices towards development of Balochistan province.

This initiative aims to transform the previously dangerous "bloody track"—which has claimed over 2,000 lives—into a safe, international-standard highway, marking a significant milestone in the development of Balochistan and national connectivity, the prime minister said while addressing an event here after performing the groundbreaking of the Jinnah Square Murree Road Underpass project.

He emphasized that the dualization of the N-25 highway, linking Chaman, Quetta, Kalat, Khuzdar and Karachi was not just a road project, it was a gift to the people of Balochistan, adding that this highway will be at par with national motorways, ensuring safety, better transportation, and economic uplift for the region.

He recalled that when the foundation was laid in 2022-23, the estimated cost was Rs 214 billion, but due to rising expenses, the revised cost had now exceeded Rs 300 billion. The project is expected to be completed within two years, he added.

“This road will become a road to development and progress, connecting the underserved regions of Balochistan to the economic hub of Karachi. It reflects our vision for equitable development across all provinces,” the prime minister emphasized.

The prime minister noted that only few people who were opposing this decision were in fact close minded and were not sincere to the people of Balochistan.

"Equal development of all the provinces is important for the overall development of the country."

As regards the underpass project in Islamabad, the prime minister said that due to the team work of the city management under the leadership of Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, traffic flow had streamlined in the city.

"I congratulate the interior minister for doing extensive work to beautify Islamabad and to ease the traffic flow in the city," he said and directed to further boost up their efforts in this regard.

He said that he fully believed in the assurance given by the interior minister who had earlier announced that the project would be completed within 35 days instead of 60 days.

The prime minister pointed out that due to the efforts of the government economic team, the macroeconomic indicators had significantly improved and the recent improvement in Pakistan's rating by Fitch rating agency reflected the government's achievements.

Federal Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi on the occasion announced that the project will be opened for traffic after 35 days instead of scheduled 60 days.

He said due to routine traffic congestion near Faisal Mosque, "we are also planning to start work on this project soon".

He urged the prime minister to allocate at least 500 police force for a separate traffic police cadre in Islamabad.

Furthermore, he said that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) had also formulated an extensive plan to streamline traffic flow especially in commercial areas.