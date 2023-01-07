Nation to always remain indebted to sacrifices of its Shuhada: PM

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that the Pakistani nation would always remain grateful to the sacrifices of its shuhada and their families.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that due to the sacrifices of Shaheed Naveed Sadiq and Shaheed Nasir Abbas, the nefarious designs of the enemies of Pakistan had been foiled.

The prime minister, in a tweet in urdu language, referred to his yesterday's visit to the bereaved family of late Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) director Naveed Sadiq and said that he paid tribute to shaheed director on his behalf and on the behalf of the entire nation.