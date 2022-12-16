Nation to always remember sacrifices of APS martyrs: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said the nation salutes great sacrifices of the Army Public school (APS) martyrs.

In his message on the anniversary of martyrs of the Army Public School Peshawar, he said that the martyrs of APS united Pakistani nation against terrorism. The December 16 would always remind us of the great sacrifices of the martyrs of Army Public School and the nation would always remember the everlasting sacrifices of the children and teachers of Army Public School, he added.

The CM said that children laid the foundation of a safe and peaceful Pakistan with their precious blood, adding small flowers offered their precious lives for a great cause.

Parvez Elahi reiterated that the great sacrifices of the martyred children gave new courage and determination to the nation. Martyred children and teachers were the heroes of the entire nation, he said.

Ch Parvez Elahi expressed full solidarity with the families of martyrs of the APS. Today thenation was paying homage to the sacrifices of the great martyrs of Army Public School Peshawar,he said.