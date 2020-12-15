Nation to always remember sacrifices of APS teachers, students: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday said the nation would always remember the sacrifices of teachers and students of Army Public school (APS) Peshawar, they offered on Dec 16.

In his message, the CM said students wrote the history of a peaceful Pakistan with their precious blood.

He said that the martyrs' great sacrifices united the nation against the spate of terrorism and gave new courage to them. "This resulted in a mortal defeat to the wicked enemy and Pakistan emerged as a citadel of peace," he added.

Usman Buzdar said that the martyred children and their teachers were the heroes of the nation and Pakistan saluted their families.

He said that there was no room for terrorism and fanaticism and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would achieve the target of a tolerant society. The nation should also remember the commitment for which the innocent children lost their lives, concluded the CM.