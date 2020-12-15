UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nation To Always Remember Sacrifices Of APS Teachers, Students: CM

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:21 PM

Nation to always remember sacrifices of APS teachers, students: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday said the nation would always remember the sacrifices of teachers and students of Army Public school (APS) Peshawar, they offered on Dec 16.

In his message, the CM said students wrote the history of a peaceful Pakistan with their precious blood.

He said that the martyrs' great sacrifices united the nation against the spate of terrorism and gave new courage to them. "This resulted in a mortal defeat to the wicked enemy and Pakistan emerged as a citadel of peace," he added.

Usman Buzdar said that the martyred children and their teachers were the heroes of the nation and Pakistan saluted their families.

He said that there was no room for terrorism and fanaticism and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would achieve the target of a tolerant society. The nation should also remember the commitment for which the innocent children lost their lives, concluded the CM.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Army Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Government Blood Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh, Indian Ambassador discuss scientif ..

11 minutes ago

SEC reviews Sharjah Government 2021 general budget

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler amends Decree on SRTI Park ‘Free Z ..

26 minutes ago

Mubadala to invest in Asper’s AED 2.1 billion Do ..

56 minutes ago

ADNOC to boost in-country value to support post-Co ..

1 hour ago

Realme launches 64MP Ultra-Nightscape camera phone ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.