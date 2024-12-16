Nation To Always Remembers APS Martyrs’ Sacrifices: Abdul Aleem Khanzada
Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2024 | 04:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Member National Assembly (MNA) and Member of the Standing Committee on Federal education Prof. Engr Abdul Aleem Khanzada described the Army Public school (APS) tragedy as a heartbreaking incident for the Pakistani nation and parents, with its painful memories still fresh today. He said that the martyrs of APS remain a symbol of pride for the nation.
In his message on the 10th anniversary of the APS tragedy and the martyrs’ commemoration, Khanzada highlighted the brutality of the massacre, orchestrated by Khawarij enemies of Pakistan and the Muslim world to weaken the country.
He added that even today, adversaries of Pakistan, driven by foreign agendas, continue targeting our soldiers and innocent citizens.
He said that the Pakistani nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its armed forces in the fight against terrorism and was determined to make every sacrifice for the brighter future of its children.
Recent Stories
Hamdan EFQM Global Educational Award launched
Meera’n Malik honored with award by Human Rights Council of Pakistan
IHC vacates stay on execution of death sentence to five former Navy officers
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Bahraini King on National Day
ADNOC signs 15-year, 0.6 mtpa Sales & Purchase Agreement with EnBW for Ruwais LN ..
Sharjah Ruler appoints Ali Al Hosani as Director General of SPEA
Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wife of Bahrain’s King on 53rd National Day
Hamdan bin Mohammed names new CEOs at Community Development Authority in Dubai
Kazakh Ambassador hails promising relations between UAE, Kazakhstan
Sharjah Ruler approves SPEA organisational structure
Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational structure of SM
Khalifa University Century Challenge to kick off February 1
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Creativity must be inspired among youths to overcome unemployment issue: Experts1 minute ago
-
Robbery accused killed by accomplices in police encounter2 minutes ago
-
Nation to always remembers APS martyrs’ sacrifices: Abdul Aleem Khanzada2 minutes ago
-
Meera’n Malik honored with award by Human Rights Council of Pakistan8 minutes ago
-
Stipends for remote area female students11 minutes ago
-
Traffic seminar organized in Marakiwal11 minutes ago
-
Special prayers offered for APS martyrs in Peshawar12 minutes ago
-
Kite seller held12 minutes ago
-
IHC vacates stay on execution of death sentence to five former Navy officers21 minutes ago
-
Workshop on accidental deaths at LGH21 minutes ago
-
APS victims remembered22 minutes ago
-
AC offers rewards for killing stray dogs22 minutes ago