Nation To Always Remembers APS Martyrs’ Sacrifices: Abdul Aleem Khanzada

Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2024 | 04:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Member National Assembly (MNA) and Member of the Standing Committee on Federal education Prof. Engr Abdul Aleem Khanzada described the Army Public school (APS) tragedy as a heartbreaking incident for the Pakistani nation and parents, with its painful memories still fresh today. He said that the martyrs of APS remain a symbol of pride for the nation.

In his message on the 10th anniversary of the APS tragedy and the martyrs’ commemoration, Khanzada highlighted the brutality of the massacre, orchestrated by Khawarij enemies of Pakistan and the Muslim world to weaken the country.

He added that even today, adversaries of Pakistan, driven by foreign agendas, continue targeting our soldiers and innocent citizens.

He said that the Pakistani nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its armed forces in the fight against terrorism and was determined to make every sacrifice for the brighter future of its children.

