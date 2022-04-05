UrduPoint.com

Nation To Bury Politics Of Traitors Forever: PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Nation to bury politics of traitors forever: PM

LAHORE, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said the Pakistani nation would teach a lesson to those traitors in the general elections who tried to topple an elected government that was pursuing an independent foreign policy.

Addressing a gathering of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers here, he said, "The people of the country will teach a lesson to these traitors (opposition leaders) in the next general elections by burying their politics forever." The prime minister, referring to his main political opponents, said the three stooges had been plundering the national wealth for the last 30 years and stashed it abroad.

"They can say that beggars are not choosers," owing to their vested personal interests, he added.

He said a drama had been staged in the country. In the local hotel of Lahore, PTI's defectors, who had sold their party allegiance, were put together.

With such shabby tactics, the democracy, future of the coming generations and solidarity of the nation had been put at stake, he added.

The prime minister said the people had been elected on PTI's tickets or the reserved seats, and then sold out their conscience for the sake of a few million rupees, adding that they would ensure a life time ban for such traitors.

Such elements were traitors to the nation, to the country and to the coming generations, he said, adding unless they were punished, they would continue bargaining over the democracy for petty monetary gains.

The prime minister said with such a trend, any foreign country could purchase the localities of the lawmakers and topple an elected government.

He resolved that they would fully confront them legally. The case was taken up by the Supreme Court.

"All those are traitors who have played a part in the foreign conspiracy," he added.

The prime minister said the entire nation would resist such trends as it was a defining moment, and would not let the conspiracy succeed as it had periled the country's future and democracy.

The prime minister also called upon his party workers to stage daily but peaceful protests against the traitors, and informed that tonight, he would be attending a protest gathering at F-9 Park in Islamabad.

