Nation to celebrate 73rd independence day with zeal, commitment

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :The nation will celebrate Pakistan's 73rd independence day with zeal and commitment on August 14 to commemorate the sacrifices made by our forefathers during the freedom struggle.

The day will revive the national spirit and reinvigorate the resolve to dynamically contribute towards peace, progress and prosperity of the country, as envisioned by Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The day will be celebrated to bolster trust and confidence of the nation in the national institutions, highlighting their role and performance towards socio-economic development, national security and integration.

Towards this objective, a week long Independence Day Celebrations will be held from August 8 to 14, across the country.

During the week, seminars, meetings, conferences, lectures, speeches, declaration contests at different academic institutions, exhibitions of arts, books, quiz competitions, stage dramas and Mushairas will also be held in national as well as local languages in all parts of the country. At these events, different aspects of Pakistan freedom movement and struggle and efforts of Pakistan Muslim League led by Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah will be highlighted.

The day will dawn with special prayers and a 31 gun salute in the Federal capital and 21 gun salute at all provincial capitals.

There will be a dramatic pause at 8.

58 a.m throughout the country with sounding of sirens to herald the flag hoisting ceremony at 9 a.m. All moving traffic on roads, rail and sea will come to a halt for a minute.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend a flag hoisting ceremony in the federal capital. The ceremony will be attended by the government ministers and high ranking officers.

Similar flag hoisting ceremonies will also be arranged at the provincial capitals, district headquarters and Pakistani missions abroad.

State institutions and political parties will also celebrate the Independence Day by holding different ceremonies.

Independence day messages will be issued by the President, Prime Minister and other high profile personalities of the state to shed light on the importance of the day.

Preparations have started by the public in the federal and provincial capitals to celebrate the day in their own colourful way. People are seen buying Pakistani flags, posters, stickers and banners to decorate their homes, shops, bazaars, streets and localities.

As was the tradition every year, all the important roads and buildings will be illuminated and decorated with national flags.

Quaid e Azam achieved Pakistan in a short span of seven years through a peaceful political struggle after passage of the historic Pakistan Declaration at the then Minto Park in Lahore on March 23, 1940.