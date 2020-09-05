Nation to celebrate Defence Day in befitting manner on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :The nation is all set to celebrate the Defence Day of Pakistan in a befitting manner on September 6 (Sunday).

The day will dawn with special prayers in the mosques for the well-being and prosperity of the country. The change of guard ceremony would take place at Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi in the morning.

The day would begin with 31-gun salute at the Federal Capital and 21-gun salute at provincial capitals. `Fateha' and Quran Khawani will also be held for all those, who have laid their lives in the line to serve the nation.

Wreath laying ceremonies will be held at the mausoleums of the recipients of Nishan-e-Haider (the highest gallantry award), which would be attended by the senior officials of the respective areas across the country.

The national media, both print and electronic, have chalked out comprehensive coverage plans of the events to be held in connection with the day.

Newspapers will publish special supplements, while electronic media will telecast and broadcast special programmes, signifying the importance of the day.

The media would also carry the messages of President, Prime Minister, Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly in relation to the significance of the day.

Special talk shows would be held on the state-run and private television channels and radio stations across the country.

It was on this day in 1965 that the enemy forces crossed international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan, but ever-vigilant armed forces, solidly backed by the nation, foiled the enemy's nefarious designs.

The entire nation and Armed Forces of Pakistan commemorate 6th September to pay tribute to martyred and Ghazis for their supreme sacrifices and gallantry acts.

The government and non-governmental organizations have planned various events on the day in Pakistan National Council of the Arts and Lok Virsa.

Seminars and rallies would also be organized marking the Defence Day.