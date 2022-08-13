UrduPoint.com

Nation To Celebrate Diamond Jubilee, 75th Independence Day Tomorrow

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 13, 2022 | 11:17 AM

Nation to celebrate Diamond Jubilee, 75th independence day tomorrow

The day will dawn with thirty-one gun salute at the Federal Capital and twenty-one gun salute at the provincial headquarters.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Aug 13th, 2022) Nation will celebrate Diamond Jubilee, the 75th Independence Day of motherland tomorrow [Sunday] with a renewed pledge to work with the spirit of Pakistan Movement to make the country a true formidable Islamic welfare state.

The day will dawn with thirty-one gun salute at the Federal Capital and twenty-one gun salute at the provincial headquarters.

Special prayers will be offered in mosques at dawn for peace, solidarity and prosperity of the country. The main feature of the celebrations will be a national flag hoisting ceremony in Islamabad.

Similar flag hoisting ceremonies will also be held at provincial, divisional and district headquarters level throughout the country.

Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television will highlight the services of Pakistan Movement heroes' on the day and pay tributes to their extra ordinary contributions for making Pakistan a reality.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Independence PTV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th August 2022

2 hours ago
 Firefighters contain French blazes but caution rei ..

Firefighters contain French blazes but caution reigns

11 hours ago
 Journalist Shamim Ahmed Rizvi Passes away

Journalist Shamim Ahmed Rizvi Passes away

11 hours ago
 Opinions should not be imposed to avoid division i ..

Opinions should not be imposed to avoid division in society: KU VC

11 hours ago
 Sadr opponents announce rival Baghdad sit-in

Sadr opponents announce rival Baghdad sit-in

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.