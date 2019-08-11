Nation to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :The nation will celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Monday with great religious fervour to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for the well-being of the Ummah and progress, prosperity, safety and security of the country.

Big Eid congregations will be held at mosques, Eidgahs, Imambargahs and open places in all cities, towns, and villages across the country.

Ulema and Khateeb in their sermons will highlight the significance of the festival and philosophy of sacrifice.

In the Federal capital, the main Eid congregation will be held at Faisal Mosque.

After offering Eid prayers, the faithful will slaughter sacrificial animals.

Federal and provincial governments have chalked out elaborate security arrangements across the country to ward off any untoward incident.