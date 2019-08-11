UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nation To Celebrate Eid-ul-Azha On Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 10:00 PM

Nation to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :The nation will celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Monday with great religious fervour to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for the well-being of the Ummah and progress, prosperity, safety and security of the country.

Big Eid congregations will be held at mosques, Eidgahs, Imambargahs and open places in all cities, towns, and villages across the country.

Ulema and Khateeb in their sermons will highlight the significance of the festival and philosophy of sacrifice.

In the Federal capital, the main Eid congregation will be held at Faisal Mosque.

After offering Eid prayers, the faithful will slaughter sacrificial animals.

Federal and provincial governments have chalked out elaborate security arrangements across the country to ward off any untoward incident.

Related Topics

Progress Mosque All

Recent Stories

Senior Armed Forces officers offer Eid greetings t ..

31 minutes ago

Senior officers visit UAE Armed Forces units stati ..

2 hours ago

Death toll from Indian floods reaches 158, hundred ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Rashid receives greetings from heads of ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed offers Eid Al Adha prayer, receiv ..

3 hours ago

Arab League condemns Benghazi terror car bombing a ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.