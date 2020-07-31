Nation to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Saturday

The nation will celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Saturday amid the coronavirus pandemic, to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Prophet Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :The nation will celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Saturday amid the coronavirus pandemic, to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Prophet Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for the well-being of the Ummah and progress, prosperity, safety and security of the country. Religious scholars, in their Eid sermons will highlight the importance to follow the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

In the Federal Capital, the main Eid congregation will be held at the Faisal Mosque.

Following the Eid prayers, the Muslims will perform the ritual of sacrificing animals, spend their time feasting with family and friends, and distribute sacrificial meat among their family members, friends, and the poor.

The government has advised the faithful to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for containing the COVID-19 while perform the ritual of sacrificing animals. While offering Eid paryers, they should keep distance, and avoid hugging and instead extend only greetings.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the people to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on Eid-ul-Azha to contain the spread of coronavirus. There should be no needless visits to loved ones and they people should go outside if it were necessary.\932