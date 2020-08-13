UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nation To Celebrate Independence Day Tomorrow

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 55 seconds ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 01:02 PM

Nation to celebrate Independence Day tomorrow

The day will dawn with thirty-one gun salutes in the Federal Capital and twenty-one gun salute in the provincial headquarters. Prayers will be offered for security and progress of Pakistan and well-being of the people.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 13th, 2020) The nation will celebrate Independence Day on Friday with renewed resolve to work with the spirit of Pakistan Movement to make the country a true Islamic welfare state.

The day will dawn with thirty-one gun salutes in the Federal Capital and twenty-one gun salute in the provincial headquarters. Prayers will be offered for security and progress of Pakistan and well-being of the people. It will be a public holiday.

National flag will be hoisted at all important public and private buildings.

The main feature of the celebrations will be a national flag hoisting ceremony at President House Islamabad.

President Dr. Arif Alvi will be the chief guest on the occasion.

Similar flag hoisting ceremonies will also be held at provincial, divisional and district headquarters level throughout the country.

Public and private buildings as well as streets, bazaars and markets have been profusely illuminated.

National flags, buntings, portraits of founding fathers, posters and banners are also seen everywhere as part of the celebration of Independence Day. Radio Pakistan has also prepared comprehensive programmes to celebrate the day.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Progress Independence Market All Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Shafqat Amanat Ali releases new song “Zindagi he ..

15 minutes ago

Sudan on the right path: Gargash

18 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhary says Usman Buzdar will step down i ..

45 minutes ago

Islamic New Year holiday announced for federal ent ..

48 minutes ago

China will always remain strong partner, close fri ..

1 hour ago

PM to inaugurate Peshawar Bus Transit today

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.