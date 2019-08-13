UrduPoint.com
Nation To Celebrate Independence Day With Zeal, Enthusiasm

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 08:10 PM

Nation to celebrate Independence Day with zeal, enthusiasm

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the country, Independence Day would be celebrated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with zeal and enthusiasm.

The day would dawn with 21 gun-salute and prayers would be offered for safety and sovereignty of the country.

National flag would be hoisted on government and private buildings and special functions would be arranged to commemorate the day.

Special programs would be aired to highlight the significance of independence and struggle of our forefathers for creating a separate homeland for Muslims in subcontinent.

