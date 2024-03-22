Nation To Celebrate Pakistan Day On Saturday
Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2024 | 10:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The whole nation celebrates Pakistan Day on Saturday with renewed pledge to work hard for the progress and stability of the country.
The day marks adoption of historic Lahore Resolution this day in 1940 that provided a framework for realization of the goal of a separate homeland for Muslims of South Asia.
The Day will dawn with 31-gun salute in the Federal capital and 21-gun salute in provincial capitals.
Special prayers will be offered in mosques after Fajr prayers for the welfare, prosperity and solidarity of the country. National flag will be hoisted on major government buildings.
The main feature of the day will be the grand military parade in Islamabad where contingents of the three-armed forces and other security forces will conduct march past while fighter planes will present aerobatic maneuvers.
An investiture ceremony will be held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in the afternoon where President Asif Ali Zardari would confer awards and medals to personalities for their outstanding contribution in various fields.
Radio Pakistan and ptv will broadcast special programs to highlight the significance of the day and pay tribute to the leaders of Pakistan Movement.
