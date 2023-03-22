UrduPoint.com

Nation To Celebrate Pakistan Day On Thursday

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2023 | 07:56 PM

The nation will celebrate Pakistan Day on Thursday with a commitment to ensure progress, prosperity and a strong defence of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :The nation will celebrate Pakistan Day on Thursday with a commitment to ensure progress, prosperity and a strong defence of the country.

The day will be observed to commemorate the passage of historic Lahore Resolution on this day in 1940, under which Muslims of the sub-continent set the agenda of a separate homeland for themselves.

The day will dawn with thirty-one-gun salute in the Federal capital and twenty-one-gun salute in provincial capitals.

Special prayers will be offered in mosques after Fajar prayers for progress and prosperity of the country.

The national flag will be hoisted on major government buildings.

The main feature of the day will be the grand military parade in Islamabad where contingents of the three armed forces and other security forces will conduct a march past while fighter planes will present aerobatic maneuvers.

The march of different floats depicting various aspects of the culture of different provinces is also part of the parade.

