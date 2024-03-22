Open Menu

Nation To Celebrate Pakistan Day Tomorrow

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Nation to celebrate Pakistan Day tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The nation will celebrate Pakistan Day on Saturday (tomorrow) with renewed pledge to work hard for the progress and stability of the country.

The day marks adoption of historic Lahore Resolution this day in 1940 that provided a framework for realization of the goal of a separate homeland for Muslims of South Asia.

The Day will dawn with 31-gun salute in the Federal capital and 21-gun salute in provincial capitals.

Special prayers will be offered in mosques after Fajr prayers for the progress, prosperity and solidarity of the country.

National flag will be hoisted on major government buildings.

The main feature of the day will be the grand military parade in Islamabad where contingents of the three armed forces and other security forces will conduct march past while fighter planes will present aerobatic maneuvers.

An investiture ceremony will be held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in the afternoon where President Asif Ali Zardari would confer awards and medals to personalities for their outstanding contribution in different fields.

Radio Pakistan and ptv will broadcast special programs to highlight the significance of the day and pay tribute to the leaders of Pakistan Movement.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Asif Ali Zardari Islamabad Resolution Pakistan Day Progress March Muslim Government Asia PTV

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforc ..

Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..

2 hours ago
 First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next m ..

First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Mus ..

Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik

14 hours ago
 UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

14 hours ago
Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 ..

Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 Saxo Classic

14 hours ago
 Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA Colleg ..

Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA College students yearly from his own ..

14 hours ago
 Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five

Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five

14 hours ago
 Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Ch ..

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain for enha ..

14 hours ago
 FMs of Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance trade, i ..

FMs of Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance trade, investment

14 hours ago
 India capital's chief minister held in graft probe ..

India capital's chief minister held in graft probe ahead of elections

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan