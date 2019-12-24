UrduPoint.com
Nation To Celebrate Quaid Birth Anniversary With Traditional Zeal

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 10:58 PM

The 144th birthday of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah would be celebrated on December 25 (Wednesday) across the country with traditional zeal and fervour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :The 144th birthday of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah would be celebrated on December 25 (Wednesday) across the country with traditional zeal and fervour.

Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was born on December 25, 1876 in Karachi.

The birthday is a public holiday and the national flag will be hoisted on principal government buildings throughout the country.

The day will dawn with special prayers for the security, progress and prosperity of the country.

Special events will be arranged on the day to highlight and promote ideas and views of the Quaid-e-Azam.

Various activities will be held in schools, colleges, government organisations, to shed light on Quaid-e-Azam's lifelong political struggle and his guiding principles of unity, faith and discipline.

The celebrations would be aimed at educating the youth about the Quaid's vision and Pakistan's ideology.

Week long literary activities to mark the 144th birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was being in full swing at Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL).

The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has planned various activities to celebrate 144th birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on December 25.

According to an official of Lok Virsa, the main event would be held at Pakistan Monument Museum to observe the birth anniversary.

Pakistan National Council of the Arts is organizing cultural show on the special occasion of Quaid-e-Azam birthday celebration on December 25 at PNCA auditorium. Artists and singers from all over Pakistan will perform in the cultural show.

Quran Khawani would be held at the Mazar e Quaid in Karachi while change of guards ceremony would also take place.

A large number of people from all walks of life would visit the tomb to pay tribute to Quaid e Azam for his services he rendered for the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub continent.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a lawyer and politician and served as leader of the All-India Muslim League from 1913 until Pakistan's independence on 14 August 1947, and then as Pakistan's first Governor-General until his death on September 11, 1948.

