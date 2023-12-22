Open Menu

Nation To Celebrate Quaid-e-Azam Birthday On Monday

Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2023 | 06:56 PM

Nation to celebrate Quaid-e-Azam birthday on Monday

The Nation will celebrate the 147th birthday of the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on 25th December with zeal and fervour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) The Nation will celebrate the 147th birthday of the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on 25th December with zeal and fervour.

The day will dawn with gun salutes in the Federal and provincial capitals after which a graceful changing of the guard's ceremony will be held at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi.

Pakistan Air Force cadets will hand over the guards' duty to the cadets of the Pakistan Military academy.Officials from the higher ranks will lay the wreath at Quaid’s mazar and offer Fatiha at the mausoleum.

Official ceremonies and events will be scheduled throughout the country to pay tribute to Quaid’s life, political struggles, and significant role in the creation of Pakistan.

These observances of Quaid’s birthday will be widely covered by the television and radio broadcasts focusing on his legacy, along with school processions, marches, and scouting rallies. Quaid’s birthday is celebrated annually on December 25th, the day Muhammad Ali Jinnah was born in 1876 in Karachi, which was still part of British-controlled India at that time.

After studying in Bombay and London, Jinnah became a lawyer in Bombay. In 1913, he joined the Muslim League, which had been formed to stand up for the rights of Indian Muslims and he became its president in 1916.

Jinnah believed that Muslim-Hindu unity in India was possible, but over the years the relationship between the Hindu and Muslim communities had deteriorated to such a point that he reluctantly accepted that the best way to protect the rights of Indian Muslims was through partition.

In 1940, he first suggested the idea of the partition of India to create Pakistan and led the negotiations with the British government. This resulted in the partition of India and the creation of the state of Pakistan on August 14th 1947.Following the creation of Pakistan, Jinnah became the first governor-general but died of tuberculosis on September 11th 1948.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Muhammad Ali Jinnah Died London August September December Muslim TV From Government Best Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Gold prices witness surge in local market

Gold prices witness surge in local market

3 minutes ago
 Bristol Myers Squibb to buy drugmaker Karuna for $ ..

Bristol Myers Squibb to buy drugmaker Karuna for $14 bn

3 minutes ago
 Kristin Hawkins sees women become agents of change ..

Kristin Hawkins sees women become agents of change through sports

3 minutes ago
 Assistant Superintendent among 16 jail officials s ..

Assistant Superintendent among 16 jail officials suspended over torture video

3 minutes ago
 FESCO shutdown schedule

FESCO shutdown schedule

3 minutes ago
 Sanam Javed to contest elections against Shehbaz S ..

Sanam Javed to contest elections against Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam

11 minutes ago
Two trans-persons from KP submit nomination papers ..

Two trans-persons from KP submit nomination papers for upcoming elections

24 minutes ago
 Markets wobble before Christmas holiday weekend

Markets wobble before Christmas holiday weekend

6 minutes ago
 Pistons drop 25th straight, nearing longest NBA lo ..

Pistons drop 25th straight, nearing longest NBA losing streak

1 minute ago
 UK economy shrinks before election year

UK economy shrinks before election year

1 minute ago
 Rupee gains 26 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 26 paisa against Dollar

1 minute ago
 US to target banks that help Russia war in Ukraine

US to target banks that help Russia war in Ukraine

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan