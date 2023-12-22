Nation to celebrate Quaid-e-Azam birthday on Monday

The Nation will celebrate the 147th birthday of the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on 25th December with zeal and fervour

The day will dawn with gun salutes in the Federal and provincial capitals after which a graceful changing of the guard's ceremony will be held at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi.

Pakistan Air Force cadets will hand over the guards' duty to the cadets of the Pakistan Military academy.Officials from the higher ranks will lay the wreath at Quaid’s mazar and offer Fatiha at the mausoleum.

Official ceremonies and events will be scheduled throughout the country to pay tribute to Quaid’s life, political struggles, and significant role in the creation of Pakistan.

These observances of Quaid’s birthday will be widely covered by the television and radio broadcasts focusing on his legacy, along with school processions, marches, and scouting rallies. Quaid’s birthday is celebrated annually on December 25th, the day Muhammad Ali Jinnah was born in 1876 in Karachi, which was still part of British-controlled India at that time.

After studying in Bombay and London, Jinnah became a lawyer in Bombay. In 1913, he joined the Muslim League, which had been formed to stand up for the rights of Indian Muslims and he became its president in 1916.

Jinnah believed that Muslim-Hindu unity in India was possible, but over the years the relationship between the Hindu and Muslim communities had deteriorated to such a point that he reluctantly accepted that the best way to protect the rights of Indian Muslims was through partition.

In 1940, he first suggested the idea of the partition of India to create Pakistan and led the negotiations with the British government. This resulted in the partition of India and the creation of the state of Pakistan on August 14th 1947.Following the creation of Pakistan, Jinnah became the first governor-general but died of tuberculosis on September 11th 1948.