ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday said the nation would decide the country's fate in the next elections.

The horse-traders and those involved in selling their loyalties would no more be able take a decision about Pakistan's future, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The minister said the National Assembly deputy speaker had rejected the opposition's no-confidence motion in accordance with the Constitution and law.