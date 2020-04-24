UrduPoint.com
Nation To Demonstrate Selflessness By Taking Care Of Needy People During Ramazan: PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 10:40 PM

Nation to demonstrate selflessness by taking care of needy people during Ramazan: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that by demonstrating selflessness and sacrifice in the holy month of Ramazan, the Pakistani nation will especially help the needy and poor segments of the society, who have suffered a lot due to the lockdown situation.

''During the sacred moments we should pray to Allah Almighty to steer the whole humanity from the present testing times, and help our country and people as well as guide us to come out from the crisis as a more strong and united nation,'' the prime minister said in his message on the advent of Ramazan ul Mubarak.

Congratulating the nation and the entire Muslim Ummah on the dawn of Ramazan, he said the purpose of the holy month was to create the passion and spirit for piety, selflessness and sympathy in the faithful through exercising self-restraint and self-control.

Besides bearing hunger and thirst, the fasting promoted caring and feelings of sympathy for others, he added.

The prime minister said the whole humankind was confronted with the harmful effects of COVID-19 and even the most powerful nations seemed to be helpless in front of the pandemic.

The Pakistani nation would confront the critical situation with unity and demonstrate selflessness by taking special care of the needy people, he added.

'

