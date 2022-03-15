UrduPoint.com

Nation To Express Confidence In PM' Leadership At D-Chowk: Ali M Khan

March 15, 2022

Nation to express confidence in PM' leadership at D-Chowk: Ali M Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said the nation would show trust in the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 27, here at D-Chowk

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said the nation would show trust in the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 27, here at D-Chowk .

Talking to a private news channel, he said the prime minister was struggling against the status quo as he was the only political leader who had to resolve the national issues amicably.

He said the government would not stop to any person for using his constitutional right.

The minister said PM Imran Khan would not only emerged as victorious from the no-confidence motion but he would remain as prime minister till 2023 and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would win the next general elections with clear majority on the basis of its five years performance.

He said all the allied political parties were fully intact with the government and they would not go anywhere, adding the opposition was trying to create rift among them but it would not succeed in its motives.

The opposition parties would not succeed in no-trust move and they would face defeat again in the parliament against the treasury benches as per earlier.

Ali Muhammad said all the corrupts and looters were united against the prime minister but they would fail to topple the incumbent government.

>