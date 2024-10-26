Open Menu

Nation To Express Solidarity With Kashmiri: CM Bugti

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2024 | 10:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Saturday said that the entire nation would express solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers on October 27 (Sunday).

In his statement issued here, the chief minister has said that October 27 was the day to expose India's usurpation of Kashmir and atrocities on Kashmiri people.

He said that today, every Pakistani condemned the attempt of this violent occupation by India which was done by India in Srinagar in 1947 as we could never forget this dark day,

Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that India had resorted to brutality to suppress the fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people.

However, even today, the movement for the right to self-determination is continued and the spirit of the Kashmiri people is high saying that they are fully active in the freedom struggle for their rights, he said.

"On August 5, 2019, India violated international laws" he said adding that the Kashmiri people had steadfastly maintained their struggle by rejecting India's domination and all kinds of measures.

He said that Pakistan would fully support the right of self-determination of its Kashmiri brothers and express solidarity with them on October 27.

The CM said that for sustainable peace in the region, it was necessary to resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

