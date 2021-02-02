Nation to express solidarity with Kashmiris on Feb 5

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Punjab Shabbir Sial Tuesday said that the entire nation would observe Kashmir Day on Feb 5 with the pledge of continuing unconditional support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) till their last breath.

Talking to APP here on Monday, he said that India had set some of the worst examples of cruelties and brutalities in the occupied valley, adding that India wanted to crush Kashmiri people's right to self-determination using inhuman methods.

He asserted that the Pakistani government had raised the issue of Kashmir and Indian atrocities at every forum, particularly on the international stage.

He said that several international human rights organisations had also expressed their deep concerns over the violation of human rights in IIOJK.

The PTI Punjab vice president said that there was dire need to take practical steps to stop Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi from enforcing the extremist RSS ideology. He said that Pakistan would continue its unconditional support for Kashmiris without considering consequences.