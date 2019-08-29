UrduPoint.com
Nation To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris On Friday

Thu 29th August 2019

Nation to express solidarity with Kashmiris on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :The whole nation on Friday will observe Kashmir Hour to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

On Friday, the solidarity hour will commence from 12:00 to 12:30 hours, in which sirens will sound all across the country. The national anthem of Pakistan followed by national anthem of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) will be played.

During the playing of national anthems from 1200 to 1205 hours, all the people and vehicles will come to a standstill.

The prime minister/chief ministers along with all the parliamentarians will lead the nation by coming in front of their respective secretariat/office buildings whereas the masses will remain out of their office buildings, houses, markets and malls, and gather in the nearby streets all over the country.

After Jumma prayers, special prayers for the Kashmir people would be offered. Besides, public rallies joined by all segments of society will be taken out across the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his televised address, had given a call to express solidarity with the people of IOJ&K, who are bracing the worst kind of Indian atrocities and oppression.\867

