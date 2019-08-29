UrduPoint.com
Nation To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris On Friday: Usman Buzdar

Nation to express solidarity with Kashmiris on Friday: Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the whole nation will take to streets on Friday to show solidarity with Kashmiris, as Pakistan cannot remain silent on Indian cruelties being committed by Indian forces in held Kashmir.

He said that Narendra Modi government would have to face the consequences of the historic blunder of revoking special status of occupied Kashmir. It is regrettable that the world was playing the role of a silent spectator, while the Indian held Kashmir was burning, he added.

He regretted that India had continuously been depriving Kashmiris of their fundamental rights and people were even deprived of medicines and essential items as a result of prolonged curfew.

Obstinate India had made lives of lakhs of people hell with its stubborn approach, he added.

Usman Buzdar said the people of occupied Kashmir had rendered sacrifices for their freedom and their struggle would soon bear fruit. He said that sham democracy of the Modi government had been exposed fully, adding that no one could separate Kashmir from Pakistan as our lives and deaths and joys and happiness were common and Kashmiris would never be left alone by Pakistanis.

