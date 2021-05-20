Nation to express solidarity with Palestinians on Friday: Ashrafi

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 05:14 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Prime Minister's Special Representative for Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said the issues of Kashmir and Palestine have become issues of the whole humanity.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he said the entire nation was standing with brothers of Palestine and Solidarity Day with Palestinians would be observed on Friday in the country, adding that peaceful protest rallies and gatherings would be organized to express solidarity with the Palestinian Muslims.

He said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi would present the stance of the country in the United Nations (UN).

He added that ceasefire was the first step while the second step was establishment of free and independent state of Palestine in the region.

"We are in contact with all Islamic countries about the issue," he said, adding that: "Pakistan is a strong voice of Islamic world which affects the globe and the stance of Pakistan about Palestine is clear and firm." To a question, he said that protection of minorities' rights was priority of the government and every possible stepwould be taken in this regard.

Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer and Maulana Abdul Wahab Ropri also spoke.

