MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Chairman Standing Committee for Defense Affairs Amjad Ali Khan on Thursday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan the nation will fight against the Corona virus and get rid of it soon.

Chairman Standing Committee said On Thursday that people were following and implementing upon the precautionary steps stated by the Prime Minister Imran.

Amjad Ali Khan said that Corona virus was not only the problem of our nation but it was a big challenge for whole the international community and we can control or get rid of it only by 100 % implementing upon the precautionary measurements.

He said it was the need of the hour that one should act upon the instructions of the authentic specialist doctors and abide by the steps taken by the Federal and provincial governments.

He further said that the government has put ban for 3 weeks on any king of gatherings, congregations, marriage Halls, Parks and closed schools, colleges and universities only for the betterment of the people. "We should abide by the ban personally and collectively to save themselves and the nation from the Corona virus" he added.