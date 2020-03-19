UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nation To Get Rid Of Corona Virus Under PM's Leadership

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 04:03 PM

Nation to get rid of Corona virus under PM's leadership

Chairman Standing Committee for Defense Affairs Amjad Ali Khan on Thursday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan the nation will fight against the Corona virus and get rid of it soon

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Chairman Standing Committee for Defense Affairs Amjad Ali Khan on Thursday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan the nation will fight against the Corona virus and get rid of it soon.

Chairman Standing Committee said On Thursday that people were following and implementing upon the precautionary steps stated by the Prime Minister Imran.

Amjad Ali Khan said that Corona virus was not only the problem of our nation but it was a big challenge for whole the international community and we can control or get rid of it only by 100 % implementing upon the precautionary measurements.

He said it was the need of the hour that one should act upon the instructions of the authentic specialist doctors and abide by the steps taken by the Federal and provincial governments.

He further said that the government has put ban for 3 weeks on any king of gatherings, congregations, marriage Halls, Parks and closed schools, colleges and universities only for the betterment of the people. "We should abide by the ban personally and collectively to save themselves and the nation from the Corona virus" he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Marriage Amjad Ali From Government

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stands at $27.31 a barrel ..

21 minutes ago

Hearings for Paul Whelan Suspected of Espionage in ..

13 minutes ago

Russia, Turkey Register No Truce Breaches in Syria ..

13 minutes ago

Sanjrani advises Senators for donating one month s ..

13 minutes ago

VC Parveen Shah will distributes 5000 soaps among ..

13 minutes ago

Etihad Airways eases travel plans by introducing E ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.