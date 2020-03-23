UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 02:25 PM

Nation to get rid of Corona virus under PM's leadership: Provincial Minister for Labor and Manpower Ansar Majeed Niazi

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Labor and Manpower Ansar Majeed Niazi said that under the undaunted leadership of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan the nation will fight against the Corona virus and get rid of it soon.

He expressed these views while talking to Journalists here on Monday.

He said that people should follow the precautionary steps stated by the Prime Minister Imran to combat with deadly Corona Virus.

Ansar Majeed Niazi said that Corona virus was not only the problem of our nation but it was a big challenge for the international community and we can control or get rid of it only by 100 % implementing upon the precautionary measurements.

He said the government has taken all necessary steps to prevent the virus from its spreading it was the need of time that one should act upon the recipes prescribed the authentic specialist doctors and abide by the steps taken by the Federal and provincial governments.

He further said that the government has put ban on any kind of gatherings, congregations, marriage Halls, parks and closed schools, colleges and universities only for the betterment of the people adding that we should abide by the ban personally and collectively to save themselves and the nation from the Corona virus.

