Nation to give strong message by expressing solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris on Friday: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said Pakistani nation would give a strong message to the world by expressing solidarity with oppressed people of Indian occupied Kashmir on Friday.

Addressing a ceremony held in connection with the Plant for Pakistan drive at a school she said that on the call of prime minister all Pakistanis would observe solidarity with Kashmirs on Friday to draw the attention of world community towards their plight.

She appealed to every segment of society to come out and demonstrate solidarity with the Kashmiris. The special assistant said people will come out of their houses, work places and educational institutions at 12 noon Friday to express solidarity with the Kashmiris.

She said the Prime Minister will lead the demonstration in front of the Prime Minister's Office and the provincial chief ministers and the governments of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan will also lead demonstrations in their respective areas. She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will make a speech on Kashmir issue on the occasion. Dr Firdous said that the people of Kashmir have been deprived of basic facilities due to curfew and restrictions imposed by the Indian occupation forces.

� She said that Indian Prime Minister�Narendra Modi has endangered the peace of the region by fresh aggression against Kashmiris.�She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has been working as advocate of hapless Kashmiris and highlighting their plight in the world.

She said that hearts of Pakistanis and Kashmiris beat in unison and no one could separate them.

Firdous said Kashmir was jugular vein of Pakistan and it was bleeding, how could the other body parts remain normal.�She urged Christian community to raise their voice for the rights of Kashmiris all over the world.� She said that Kashmiris have been literally imprisoned in their homes with no food, no medicines and their schools closed.

��The SAPM said that tree plantation was vital to protect natural beauty and save environment from pollution and it was best service to humanity.

She said that "Plant for Pakistan" has been launched to protect the country from environmental pollution and convert it into a clean and green Pakistan.

� Prime Minister Imran Khan as soldier of Founder of Paksitan Quaid-i-Azam was striving to ensure equal rights for the minorities.

She said that Quaid-i-Azam in his speech in the constituent assembly of Pakistan had clearly said that all minorities would have equal rights and equal opportunities in the newly-created state and Imran Khan was working to implement that vision.

She said that Christian community played important role during Pakistan Movement and in nation building process.�"We are proud of all the minorities of Pakistan", she said. All the minorities of Pakistan are united over Kashmir cause and were against Indian repression.

Earlier, Principal of the school Perveen Rehmat highlighted the importance of trees in the healthy environment. Criticising Indian atrocities in Kashmir, she said that every Pakistani including minorities support the Kashmir cause.