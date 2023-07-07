Open Menu

Nation To Hold Peaceful Protests Under Title Of Holy Quran Day After Friday Prayers: PM

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2023 | 10:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that the whole nation would protest across the country under the title of 'Holy Quran Day' today.

After Friday prayers all Pakistani Muslims will record their peaceful protest, he said.

"Quran is in our hearts", he said adding that the entire Muslim Ummah was worried over the Holy Quran's desecration incident in Sweden.

"In order to express our feelings and emotions about the desecration of the Holy Quran at the hands of an ill-fated person, we will all protest nationwide today under the title of Holy Quran Day," he said in a tweet.

"Quran is not only a reciting book for us but it gives us the guidelines to live."

