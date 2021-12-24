UrduPoint.com

Nation To Make Collective Effort As Per Vision Of Quaid-e-Azam:Governor

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 06:48 PM

Nation to make collective effort as per vision of Quaid-e-Azam:Governor

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday said we could reach the destination of new Pakistan by following father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah's unity, faith and discipline

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday said we could reach the destination of new Pakistan by following father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah's unity, faith and discipline.

In a message on the eve of birthday anniversary of the father of the nation, the Governor said that the country could be pulled out of crises by pursing the leading principles of the Quaid-e-Azam.

He said that the nation had to make collective effort to make the country same as per vision of father of the nation.

Imran Ismail said that the patriotism and selfless efforts for the development of the country were the best homage to father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Governor Same Best Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Harbhajan Singh announces retirement from cricket

Harbhajan Singh announces retirement from cricket

1 minute ago
 Google’s doodle honors Moin Akhtar on his 71st b ..

Google’s doodle honors Moin Akhtar on his 71st birth anniversary

12 minutes ago
 Punjab Okays Various Development Schemes in PDWP F ..

Punjab Okays Various Development Schemes in PDWP Forum

25 minutes ago
 Christmas Polo Cup: Sherwood enter main final, Pol ..

Christmas Polo Cup: Sherwood enter main final, Polo Lounge subsidiary final

29 minutes ago
 PM Khan dissolves all PTI organizations after setb ..

PM Khan dissolves all PTI organizations after setback in KP local govt elections

32 minutes ago
 Distt administration finalizes arrangements to org ..

Distt administration finalizes arrangements to organize family festival at Rani ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.