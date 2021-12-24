Nation to make collective effort as per vision of Quaid-e-Azam:Governor

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday said we could reach the destination of new Pakistan by following father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah's unity, faith and discipline

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday said we could reach the destination of new Pakistan by following father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah's unity, faith and discipline.

In a message on the eve of birthday anniversary of the father of the nation, the Governor said that the country could be pulled out of crises by pursing the leading principles of the Quaid-e-Azam.

He said that the nation had to make collective effort to make the country same as per vision of father of the nation.

Imran Ismail said that the patriotism and selfless efforts for the development of the country were the best homage to father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.