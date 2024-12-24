Nation to mark 148th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam with patriotic zeal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The nation is all set to celebrate the 148th birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on December 25 (Wednesday) with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervor.

The day will begin with special prayers at mosques across the country for the progress, prosperity, and unity of Pakistan. A 21-gun salute will mark the occasion in provincial capitals, while the national flag will be hoisted at major government and private buildings, reflecting the reverence for the Father of the Nation.

An elegant change of guards’ ceremony will be held at the Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi today to pay tribute to the Founder of Pakistan.

Special ceremonies and activities are being organized nationwide, including seminars, conferences, debates, cultural events, and exhibitions.

These events aim to shed light on the life, struggles, and achievements of Quaid-e-Azam, while also promoting his vision for Pakistan as a progressive, inclusive, and democratic state.

Schools and colleges will hold debates, art competitions, and essay writing contests focusing on his leadership and principles of unity, faith, and discipline.

Television and radio channels will air special programs and documentaries throughout the day, highlighting Quaid-e-Azam's pivotal role in the creation of Pakistan.

Newspapers will publish special supplements, recounting his enduring legacy and his unparalleled contribution to the nation.

As a part of activities to mark Quaid Day, an exhibition was held at the Information Service academy (ISA) on Tuesday, featuring rare photographs and portraits of the founder of Pakistan, aiming to educate the younger generation about his monumental struggle and sacrifices for a separate homeland.

A documentary showcasing Quaid-e-Azam’s life and achievements was also screened during the exhibition.

The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has also organized a ceremony to celebrate Christmas and the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at its headquarters on Friday.

The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has planned to organize an on-the-spot Painting and Drawing Competition on Wednesday to mark Quaid-e-Azam Day, providing a platform for young artists to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation through their creativity.

Lok Virsa will host a series of events to celebrate the 148th birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Wednesday.

The celebrations will include an exhibition of artisans-at-work, showcasing traditional craftsmanship while a cake-cutting ceremony will be also held to mark the occasion, followed by a tribute to Quaid and a Milli Naghmas Show at the same time, featuring patriotic songs. Additionally, documentaries on Quaid will be screened throughout the day, offering insights into his life and vision.

Quaid Day Safari Cycling Rally will also be a part of the activities which will be held from Safari Club to Mini Gold Club on Wednesday in which a number of youth will participate.

On this momentous occasion, citizens from all walks of life are urged to reflect on Quaid-e-Azam's timeless message and work collectively to overcome challenges, ensuring that Pakistan stays on the path envisioned by its great leader.

The younger generation, in particular, is encouraged to make Jinnah their role model and embody his ideals of hard work, integrity, and patriotism to build a brighter future for the nation.

This day serves as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made during the struggle for independence and reinforces the need to uphold Quaid-e-Azam’s principles to steer Pakistan toward progress, harmony, and peace.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, a distinguished barrister and politician, led the All-India Muslim League from 1913 until Pakistan’s independence on August 14, 1947. Known for his unwavering determination, integrity, and commitment to justice, Jinnah became Pakistan’s first governor-general, serving until his death on September 11, 1948.

Jinnah’s leadership not only secured a homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent but also laid the foundation for a nation built on equality, freedom, and tolerance. His vision of a united and prosperous Pakistan continues to serve as a guiding light for the country.