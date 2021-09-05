UrduPoint.com

Nation To Mark 55th Defence & Martyrs' Day Amid Deep Love For Motherland

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 05:10 PM

Nation to mark 55th Defence & Martyrs' Day amid deep love for motherland

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :The nation is going to commemorate 55th Defence and Martyrs' Day on Monday to pay homage to its Shuhada (martyrs) and Ghazis, and draw inspiration from their iconic acts of valor and supreme sacrifices.

The September 6 stands out as a symbol of the nation's enduring display of Unity, Faith and Discipline as a nation – the day when nefarious designs of the enemy (India), bedeviled by her arrogance of numerical superiority, were thwarted through a combined effort against her offensive.

As compared to 1965, Pakistan at present has emerged as more resilient and vibrant country with strong conventional and non-conventional power.

Apart from this, people of Pakistan have abiding unanimity with the Armed Forces, which have tirelessly lived up to the tests of time by virtue of their steadfastness, selfless devotion and spirit of patriotism.

The best way to pay tribute to the Shuhada and Ghazis is to uphold their glorious legacy by writing new chapters of virtuous deeds and heroic acts, while the people and the Armed Forces move together with a renewed spirit, to propel Pakistan into a more secure and prosperous country.

The national spirit demands its devotees, "We want Pakistan to be one of the strongest countries in terms of economy, defence and people's well-being.

" The 6th of September is a landmark day in the annals of the national history. The nation needed to recall that it was on this day that the entire nation rose to the challenge of an aggressor, quantitatively superior in men and material.

The best way to keep alive and solidify the September 1965 spirit is to devote ones energies and efforts to strengthen Pakistan against all external and internal threats.

Amid unprecedented challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, there was a dire need to rediscover the nation's true identity of a progressive Islamic state as envisioned by its founding fathers, and display spirit, resolve and solidarity reminiscent of 1965, to help successfully foil the spectrum of looming threats to the security of the country.

At the moment, Pakistan has become more relevant to the world as compare to the past; Pakistan has built up its image as a partner of peace, where the country is making sincere efforts for peace in the region and the world is acknowledging us.

Pakistan has prepared itself for all conventional and non-conventional challenges and is promoting and offering peaceful solutions of conflicts with core focus on highlighting love for Pakistan as motherland with peace within and outside.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Martyrs Shaheed Superior September All From Best Love

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai reflects UAEâ€™s endeavour to buil ..

Expo 2020 Dubai reflects UAEâ€™s endeavour to build more optimistic, peaceful, p ..

26 minutes ago
 Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City completes first comp ..

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City completes first complex scoliosis surgery

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 971 new COVID-19 cases, 1,387 recove ..

UAE announces 971 new COVID-19 cases, 1,387 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

2 hours ago
 Russia&#039;s coronavirus cases surpass 7 million ..

Russia&#039;s coronavirus cases surpass 7 million mark

2 hours ago
 Emirati Productive Families earn AED60 million thr ..

Emirati Productive Families earn AED60 million through &#039;Al Sanaa&#039; init ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber leads Emirateâ€™s trade mission to ..

Sharjah Chamber leads Emirateâ€™s trade mission to Russia

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.