Nation to mark 55th Defence & Martyrs' Day amid deep love for motherland

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :The nation is going to commemorate 55th Defence and Martyrs' Day on Monday to pay homage to its Shuhada (martyrs) and Ghazis, and draw inspiration from their iconic acts of valor and supreme sacrifices.

The September 6 stands out as a symbol of the nation's enduring display of Unity, Faith and Discipline as a nation – the day when nefarious designs of the enemy (India), bedeviled by her arrogance of numerical superiority, were thwarted through a combined effort against her offensive.

As compared to 1965, Pakistan at present has emerged as more resilient and vibrant country with strong conventional and non-conventional power.

Apart from this, people of Pakistan have abiding unanimity with the Armed Forces, which have tirelessly lived up to the tests of time by virtue of their steadfastness, selfless devotion and spirit of patriotism.

The best way to pay tribute to the Shuhada and Ghazis is to uphold their glorious legacy by writing new chapters of virtuous deeds and heroic acts, while the people and the Armed Forces move together with a renewed spirit, to propel Pakistan into a more secure and prosperous country.

The national spirit demands its devotees, "We want Pakistan to be one of the strongest countries in terms of economy, defence and people's well-being.

" The 6th of September is a landmark day in the annals of the national history. The nation needed to recall that it was on this day that the entire nation rose to the challenge of an aggressor, quantitatively superior in men and material.

The best way to keep alive and solidify the September 1965 spirit is to devote ones energies and efforts to strengthen Pakistan against all external and internal threats.

Amid unprecedented challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, there was a dire need to rediscover the nation's true identity of a progressive Islamic state as envisioned by its founding fathers, and display spirit, resolve and solidarity reminiscent of 1965, to help successfully foil the spectrum of looming threats to the security of the country.

At the moment, Pakistan has become more relevant to the world as compare to the past; Pakistan has built up its image as a partner of peace, where the country is making sincere efforts for peace in the region and the world is acknowledging us.

Pakistan has prepared itself for all conventional and non-conventional challenges and is promoting and offering peaceful solutions of conflicts with core focus on highlighting love for Pakistan as motherland with peace within and outside.