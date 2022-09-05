UrduPoint.com

Nation To Mark Defence & Martyrs Day In Solidarity With Flood Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2022 | 07:32 PM

Nation to mark Defence & Martyrs Day in solidarity with flood victims

The nation will celebrates its 58th Defence and Martyrs Day, to revive the courageous war which incurred a shameful defeat to a six times bigger enemy India, in solidarity with the flood victims of the country

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :The nation will celebrates its 58th Defence and Martyrs Day, to revive the courageous war which incurred a shameful defeat to a six times bigger enemy India, in solidarity with the flood victims of the country.

The Defence and Martyrs Day is celebrated every year on September 6th to revitalise the national spirit, remember and eulogise the sacrifices of the martyrs, who spilled their blood for the security of the sacred motherland and marked an exemplary history of patriotism.

The day will dawn with the 31-gun salute at the Federal capital and 21-gun salute at the provincial capitals whereas a change of guard ceremony will be held at the Mazar-e-Quaid (Quaid's Mausoleum) whereas change of guards ceremony by Cadets of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) academy Asghar Khan will be held by the smartly turned out contingent.

However, the central Defence and Martyrs Day ceremony to be held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) was postponed by the Pakistan Army due to the prevailing floods that wreaked havoc in the flood affected areas of Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Pakistan Armed Forces will continue serving their brothers and sisters struck by unprecedented floods, told the ISPR DG earlier.

Special symposiums, seminars, school programmes and tableau will be organised in various educational institutions whereas special documentaries and national songs will be aired at the television channels to revive the memories of the War of September 1965.

