Nation To Mark Kashmir Solidarity Day On Saturday

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2022 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :The Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed on Saturday across the country with renewed commitment for bringing Kashmir Issue to the limelight amid brutal and unprecedented military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The day long celebrations will be organized in a novel manner to expose tattered and shammed face of so-called Indian democracy prevailing in Delhi that ripped off the special status of IIOJK on August 5, 2019.

It has been first observed back in 1991 when the entire political leadership of the country unanimously expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren to support their inalienable right to self determination and liberation from Indian Occupation.

The brutal occupant Indian Forces had unleashed the worst human rights abuses and violence on the innocent Kashmiri people in its aftermath making around 8 million masses hostage under military siege.

One minute silence will be observed at 10:00 am across the country.

Solidarity walks will be arranged in Islamabad, Muzaffarabad, Gilgit and four provincial headquarters.

Human chains will be formed at Kohala, Mangla, Holar and Azad Pattan points linking Pakistan and AJK.

Various government departments will hold Kashmir rallies and gatherings at Divisional, District and Tehsil level.

In Provincial Capital Lahore, major and small political parties besides several social, academic and non-governmental organizations are also finalizing their arrangements to hold Kashmir rallies and gatherings.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, protest rallies will be organized in all districts of three divisions to condemn state terrorism and brutalities of Modi government against Kashmiri people.

