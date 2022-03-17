Nation to mark 'Thanksgiving Day' for adopting resolution against Islamophobia on Friday: Noor Qadri

UrduPoint.com

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Thursday announced to celebrate 'Thanksgiving Day' on Friday for adopting Pakistan's resolution against Islamophobia in the United Nations and designating March 15 as 'International Day to Combat Islamophobia'.

In an exclusive talk with APP, the minister appreciating the prime minister's landmark achievement said, Imran Khan's name would be written in golden words in the Islamic history due to his remarkable efforts for protection of the sanctity of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

He said the PM fought the case of Muslim Ummah vigorously against the rising tide of Islamophobia in the world both at political and diplomatic fronts.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan emerged as a great leader of the Muslim Ummah since the UN adopted the resolution against Islamophobia, a longstanding issue faced by the Muslim world after the 9/11 incident.

He urged the Ulema and Mashaikh to highlight the significance of the PM's achievement in their Friday's sermons.

He said the resolution would help remove negative image of Muslims and islam in the world.

He said the state of Pakistan did not believe in discriminatory actions against anyone on the basis of faith and religion.

He said the UN had directed its departments, besides international, regional, religious and civil bodies, to take adequate measures against Islamophobia.

He also urged the religious and political leadership to unanimously devise a strategy for combating the Islamophobia.

