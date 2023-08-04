Nation to never forget sacrifices of its martyrs: PM

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said the Pakistani nation would never forget the sacrifices of its martyrs.

The prime minister, in a message on Police Martyrs' Day, observed on Friday, said the whole nation paid tribute to their dutiful countrymen who rendered sacrifices to protect lives and properties of citizens.

He said just like the Armed Forces, the police personnel also left no stone unturned to thwart the nefarious designs of the enemies.

"On this day, we salute all of our sons and daughters and their respective families for their services to the country," the prime minister remarked.