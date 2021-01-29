UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nation To Never Forgive Plunderers Of National Wealth, Says Nadeem Qureshi

Muhammad Irfan 10 seconds ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Nation to never forgive plunderers of national wealth, says Nadeem Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab parliamentary secretary on information and culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said on Friday that people of Pakistan would never forgive those who plundered the national wealth.

In a statement issued here in response to a statement from PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz, Nadeem Qureshi said that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) would come out clean in the foreign funding case adding that PML-N's source of funding was loot and plunder.

He said that all the relevant proofs have been submitted and PTI would be cleared in the case.

He said, it was for the first time that Punjab has been freed from the clutches of mafia and the economy on way to improvement.

He said, PML-N leaders knew about the alleged corruption of Khokhar brothers. He said that nation will never forgive the plunderers of national wealth.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Hamza Shahbaz Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz All From Foreign Funding Case

Recent Stories

Debrief Of Pakistan Navy’s Operational Exercise ..

27 minutes ago

Emirates Skywards offers members more flexibility ..

32 minutes ago

Ufone marks two decades of being all about U

36 minutes ago

Blast near Israeli Embassy in Delhi: India media

49 minutes ago

Rimal Ali joins Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf

59 minutes ago

President directs FBR to recover over Rs 14m in bo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.