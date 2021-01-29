Nation to never forgive plunderers of national wealth, says Nadeem Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab parliamentary secretary on information and culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said on Friday that people of Pakistan would never forgive those who plundered the national wealth.

In a statement issued here in response to a statement from PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz, Nadeem Qureshi said that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) would come out clean in the foreign funding case adding that PML-N's source of funding was loot and plunder.

He said that all the relevant proofs have been submitted and PTI would be cleared in the case.

He said, it was for the first time that Punjab has been freed from the clutches of mafia and the economy on way to improvement.

He said, PML-N leaders knew about the alleged corruption of Khokhar brothers. He said that nation will never forgive the plunderers of national wealth.