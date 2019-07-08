UrduPoint.com
Nation To Observe 52nd Death Anniversary Of Madr E Millat On Tuesday

The 52nd death anniversary of Madr e Millat, Miss. Fatima Jinnah, the younger sister and close comrade of Quaid e Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah will be observed on Tuesday(Tomorrow)

Miss Jinnah had passed away on July 9, 1967 in Karachi soon after spearheading an election campaign in both the eastern and western wings of the country.

Masses had and still hold her in high esteem for her contribution to Pakistan Movement and also leading the people head on towards their much cherished dream of strong democratic norms and culture in the country established through the power of votes.

Special arrangements are being made for Quran Khawani at her graveyard located on the premises of Quaid e Azam's mausoleum while different organizations also plan to arrange seminars to pay tributeto first of the women leaders of the country.

