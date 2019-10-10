UrduPoint.com
Nation To Observe Kashmir Day On Friday To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 09:36 PM

The nation will observe Kashmir Day on Friday across the country to highlight the atrocities by the occupation forces in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :The nation will observe Kashmir Day on Friday across the country to highlight the atrocities by the occupation forces in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

As per plan, a human chain will be formed under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Federal Capital to express solidarity with the Kashmiris. A large number of people will participate in the event.

The human chain will be formed from Convention Centre to D Chowk and Prime Minister Imran Khan will address its participants.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has also announced to organize a protest rally against India and to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren.

PTI Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Nyazee has asked the party workers to participate in the rally.

In Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, normal life remained disrupted for the 66th day Thursday. With continued military lockdown, internet and mobile phone services were snapped, public transport was off the road, and most business establishments were shut. Schools and offices continued to wear a deserted look.

