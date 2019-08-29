UrduPoint.com
Nation To Observe 'Kashmir Hour' On Friday To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 02:26 PM

Nation to observe 'Kashmir hour' on Friday to express solidarity with Kashmiris

The Nation will observe 'Kashmir hour' on Friday to express solidarity with the Kashmiris of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) on unprecedented atrocities and aggression being committed by Indian armed forces against them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :The Nation will observe 'Kashmir hour' on Friday to express solidarity with the Kashmiris of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) on unprecedented atrocities and aggression being committed by Indian armed forces against them.

The 'Kashmir hour' between 1200 to 1230 hours will be started throughout the country with playing of national anthem of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). Both anthems will be aired on all TV, FM and radio channels.

All humans, traffic and vehicles will remain stand still during playing of national anthems from 1200 to 1205 hours.

Prime Minister and all Chief Ministers along with all parliamentarians will come in front of PM and CM Secretariat building or lawn. Masses will remain out of their office buildings, houses, markets, malls and gather in nearby streets in entire country.

Pakistan and AJK flags will be distributed among public while all stakeholders will be engaged for a grand show from 1200 to 1230 hours for Kashmiris.

There will be special sermons and prayers for Kashmiri people during Jumma prayers on tomorrow while public rallies will be held across the country holding Pakistan and AJK flags on Friday.

There will be public awareness messages by prominent figures about Kashmir mobilization campaign on print and electronic media on Friday. 'Kashmir Banay ga Pakistan' logo will be displayed on tv channels.

There will be engagement of political leadership including opposition leaders for showing solidarity with Kashmiris through maximum participation for unified message to international community. Parliamentarians will hold gatherings and rallies in their respective areas against Indian aggression in IoK.

Flags, badges and other items depicting Kashmir solidarity will be distributed among people particularly youth and children across the country.

The day will be observed in a befitting manner through different activities to be organized by trade unions, corporations, chambers, civil society and people different walks of life to show their solidarity with innocent Kashmiri brothers and sisters of IoK.

