Nation To Observe 'Kashmir Hour' On Friday To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 11:30 PM

Nation to observe 'Kashmir hour' on Friday to express solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :The nation will observe 'Kashmir Hour' on Friday to express solidarity with the Kashmiris of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) over unprecedented atrocities and aggression being committed by Indian armed forces against them.

The 'Kashmir Hour' between 1200 to 1230 hours will start throughout the country with the playing of national anthem of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Both the anthems will be aired on all the TV, FM and radio channels.

All humans, traffic and vehicles will stand still during the playing of national anthems from 1200 to 1205 hours.

The prime minister and all the chief ministers along with all parliamentarians will come in front of the PM and CM Secretariat building or lawn. People will remain out of their office buildings, houses, markets, malls and gather in nearby streets in the entire country.

Pakistan and AJK flags will be distributed among the public while all the stakeholders will be engaged for a grand show from 1200 to 1230 hours for Kashmiris.

There will be special sermons and prayers for Kashmiri people during Jumma prayers, while public rallies will be held across the country carrying Pakistan and AJK flags on Friday.

There will be public awareness messages by prominent figures about Kashmir mobilization campaign on print and electronic media on Friday. 'Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan' logo will be displayed on tv channels.

There will be engagement of political leadership including opposition leaders for showing solidarity with Kashmiris through maximum participation for unified message to international community. Parliamentarians will hold rallies in their respective areas against Indian aggression in the IoK.

Flags, badges and other items depicting Kashmir solidarity will be distributed among people particularly youth and children across the country.

The day will be observed in a befitting manner through different activities to be organized by trade unions, corporations, chambers, civil society and people from different walks of life, to show their solidarity with innocent Kashmiri brothers and sisters of IoK.

