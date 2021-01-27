UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nation To Observe Kashmir Solidarity Day With Fervour: Raja Basharat

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

Nation to observe Kashmir solidarity day with fervour: Raja Basharat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Law and Chairman Kashmir Committee Punjab Raja Basharat said that on February 5, the whole nation would express full solidarity with Kashmiri people against Indian oppression.

He was addressing a a meeting to review arrangements for Kashmir Solidarity Day under his chairmanship here on Wednesday. Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Information Nadeem Qureshi, Additional Chief Secretary Punjab, Secretary Information and concerned officers were also present.

The meeting decided to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day at the provincial level with fervour.

Secretary Information Punjab Raja Jahangir Anwar while giving briefing told that following the guidelines by the Federal government various events would be held on February 5 in the provincial capital besides all districts headquarters.

The largest gathering will be addressed by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar in Lahore. Human hand chains will be made in every district to show solidarity with Kashmiris. Speech and essay writing competitions will be held in educational institutions to highlight the Kashmir issue. Stickers will be affixed on metro buses to highlight Indian atrocities on Kashmiris and Indian aggression will be exposed to the world through the media.

Raja Basharat said that international community would be made aware of Indian atrocities. He directed all departments to finalize the arrangements for Kashmir Solidarity Day in a timely manner and also to includethe people, ministers, assembly members, media representatives and civil society in the proposed events.

Related Topics

Assembly India Lahore Chief Minister World Punjab Civil Society Metro February Media All Government Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Bakhtarwar Bhutto’s Mehndi function will be held ..

35 minutes ago

PIA pilots see UFOs during flights from Karachi to ..

51 minutes ago

PIA strikes out-of –court settlement for release ..

2 hours ago

PLL saves $30 million in sensible buying of 3 LNG ..

1 hour ago

Target set to achieve 20 per cent RE share in tota ..

1 hour ago

PST to observe Ashra Kashmir from February 1 to 10 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.