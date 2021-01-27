Nation to observe Kashmir solidarity day with fervour: Raja Basharat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Law and Chairman Kashmir Committee Punjab Raja Basharat said that on February 5, the whole nation would express full solidarity with Kashmiri people against Indian oppression.

He was addressing a a meeting to review arrangements for Kashmir Solidarity Day under his chairmanship here on Wednesday. Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Information Nadeem Qureshi, Additional Chief Secretary Punjab, Secretary Information and concerned officers were also present.

The meeting decided to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day at the provincial level with fervour.

Secretary Information Punjab Raja Jahangir Anwar while giving briefing told that following the guidelines by the Federal government various events would be held on February 5 in the provincial capital besides all districts headquarters.

The largest gathering will be addressed by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar in Lahore. Human hand chains will be made in every district to show solidarity with Kashmiris. Speech and essay writing competitions will be held in educational institutions to highlight the Kashmir issue. Stickers will be affixed on metro buses to highlight Indian atrocities on Kashmiris and Indian aggression will be exposed to the world through the media.

Raja Basharat said that international community would be made aware of Indian atrocities. He directed all departments to finalize the arrangements for Kashmir Solidarity Day in a timely manner and also to includethe people, ministers, assembly members, media representatives and civil society in the proposed events.