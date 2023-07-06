Nation to observe Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran tomorrow

(@Abdulla99267510)

The peaceful protest domonstrations will be staged all over the country during which people belonging to different walks of life will take part to express their resentment over the desecration of holy Quran in Sweden.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 6th, 2023) Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran will be observed tomorrow across the country to lodge protest against desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden.

The day was announced during a meeting held in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

In this regard, peaceful protest domestrations will be staged all over the country during which people belonging to different walks of life will take part to express their resentment over the desecration of holy Quran in Sweden.

Ulema belonging to different schools of thoughts will throw light on the sanctity of the holy Quran during their sermons of Juma prayers.

Besides it, the Joint Session of the Parliament will resume on Thursday at three in the afternoon at the Parliament House in Islamabad.

Earlier, the session was adjourned to meet again on Monday at five in the evening.

A debate on recent incident of desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden will be held in the session, and a strategy will also be formulated on the issue.

The Joint Sitting will also likely to adopt a resolution to condemn desecration of the Holy Quran.