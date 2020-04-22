Nation to overcome coronavirus challenge with unity & resilience: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday lauding the spirit of philanthropists demonstrated during fund-raising for Corona Relief Fund said Pakistani nation always braved challenges with steadfastness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday lauding the spirit of philanthropists demonstrated during fund-raising for Corona Relief Fund said Pakistani nation always braved challenges with steadfastness.

In a meeting with Senator Faisal Javed, the prime minister said people gave generous donations to help the needy affected by the financial impacts of the lockdown.

The prime minister expressed confidence that the nation would overcome the challenge of coronavirus with unity and resilience.

Senator Faisal Javed briefed the prime minister about the upcoming telethon transmission on Thursday meant to raise funds for the PM's Corona Relief Fund.

He said Pakistanis, within the country and abroad, would be able to make donations through the "biggest telethon transmission of the country's history" to be aired by the State media and private television channels.

Also, the people can contribute towards the Fund by sending mobile message to 6677, a facility being offered by the telecommunication companies, he added.