UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nation To Pay Homage To 1965 War Heroes On Sept 6: MPA

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 08:20 PM

Nation to pay homage to 1965 war heroes on Sept 6: MPA

Umer Aftab Dhillon, member provincial assembly (MPA), has said that the nation will pay homage to the soldiers on Sept 6, who sacrificed their lives for the motherland during the 1965 war

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Umer Aftab Dhillon, member provincial assembly (MPA), has said that the nation will pay homage to the soldiers on Sept 6, who sacrificed their lives for the motherland during the 1965 war.

Talking to APP on Thursday, the MPA said that valiant Pakistani armed forces defeated the enemy on Sept 6, 1965 and the sacrifices of the Pak armed forces would be remembered forever.

He paid great tribute to Pakistani forces who foiled aggressive designs of the enemy forces in the 1965 war.

Umer Aftab said that our soldiers are always willing to sacrifices their lives for the country. They stay awake so that people could sleep peacefully and safely in their homes. He said that living nations always remember their past and learn lessons from the history, adding that in the current situation, national solidarity and unity was much needed for the defence and safety of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Provincial Assembly From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Khalifa University, Lockheed Martin to collaborate ..

37 minutes ago

UAE celebrates International Day of Charity on Sat ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP inaugurates coronavirus testing centre in Fu ..

1 hour ago

Oil Spill Off Mauritius to Be Cleaned by Innovativ ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Roscosmos Plans to Incorporate Artificial ..

2 minutes ago

US Democrats Demand Probe into Alleged Hatch Act V ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.