Nation to pay homage to 1965 war heroes on Sept 6: MPA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Umer Aftab Dhillon, member provincial assembly (MPA), has said that the nation will pay homage to the soldiers on Sept 6, who sacrificed their lives for the motherland during the 1965 war.

Talking to APP on Thursday, the MPA said that valiant Pakistani armed forces defeated the enemy on Sept 6, 1965 and the sacrifices of the Pak armed forces would be remembered forever.

He paid great tribute to Pakistani forces who foiled aggressive designs of the enemy forces in the 1965 war.

Umer Aftab said that our soldiers are always willing to sacrifices their lives for the country. They stay awake so that people could sleep peacefully and safely in their homes. He said that living nations always remember their past and learn lessons from the history, adding that in the current situation, national solidarity and unity was much needed for the defence and safety of Pakistan.